Police: Ohio State football player wounded in shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was wounded in a weekend shooting in Columbus, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday found blood in the street and one shell casing near the blood, police said.

They said the officers followed a trail of blood to an apartment where the 22-year-old Garrett was found with a ”through-and-through” gunshot wound to the cheeks. He was taken to Ohio State University Hospital in stable condition.

Police opened a felony assault investigation. No arrests were immediately announced.

The 6-foot-2, 299-pound senior played in 11 games last year for the Big Ten champions, totaling 10 tackles and 2 1/2 tackles for loss.

A message sent to a team representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.

