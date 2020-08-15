https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Reds player tests positive, 2 games with Pirates postponed

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI (AP)The Cincinnati Reds became the third Major League Baseball team to have games called off because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

The last two games of a series between the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park were postponed Saturday after one Cincinnati player tested positive.

The Reds join the Marlins and Cardinals with games called off because of positive tests on their roster, creating a ripple effect through the schedule that has limited some teams to a handful of games.

Major League Baseball was awaiting further test results and doing contact tracing to gauge the extent of the concerns. The Reds had one player sidelined earlier this season after a COVID-19 test that later turned out to be a false positive.

Matt Davidson tested positive during the opening series of the abbreviated, 60-game season and went on the injured list. Later tests cleared him. Three other Reds – Joey Votto, Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel – missed games after feeling sick, but tested negative for the coronavirus and rejoined the team.

It was more unplanned time off for the Pirates, who opened the week with a three-game series against the Cardinals postponed. They split the first two games of their series with the Reds.

MLB postponed the rest of the series seven hours before the scheduled first pitch on Saturday night. Both teams are off Monday. The Reds have already played one seven-inning, makeup doubleheader this season necessitated by a rainout.

Rescheduling because of the coronavirus has resulted in a wide range of games played by MLB teams.

St. Louis resumed Saturday in Chicago against the White Sox after a 17-day pause. The Cardinals had played a total of five games, fewest by any team in the majors. By comparison, a dozen teams had played at least 20 games.

The Cardinals had a coronavirus outbreak that spread to 18 members of the organization.

Miami had the first outbreak on the season’s opening weekend. At least 18 players were infected. The Marlins headed into their game Saturday with a 9-4 record – second-fewest games in the majors – but first place in the NL East based on winning percentage.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter