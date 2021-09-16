Reds seek to snap four-game skid vs. Pirates

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Wins are precious for the Cincinnati Reds these days, as a shot at the postseason seems to be slipping away.

The Reds have dropped four straight games and are assured of their seventh straight losing series when they conclude a three-game series against the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.

The Pirates (54-91) won the first two games of the set, including a walk-off, 5-4 result Wednesday. The Reds (75-71) are now 1 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals (76-69) and a half-game back of the San Diego Padres (75-70) in the race for the second National League wild card.

“We’ve just got to keep fighting and come back and keep swinging,” said Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer, who hit a tying homer in the eighth inning Wednesday. “There’s really no other way to say it.

“Guys are down, as they should be … but we’ve just got to keep being positive, and that’s we’re trying to do. We’ve got to keep going. The tide will turn.”

Before Tuesday, Cincinnati had spent 73 consecutive days in second place in the NL Central.

“We’re still playing extremely important games, and that’s fun,” Reds manager David Bell said. “We just have to continue to work and continue to play, and it will turn around.”

For the Pirates, wins are gravy these days, with each one enhancing their chances of avoiding 100 losses and providing some measure of enjoyment.

“That was fun,” grinning Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said of his team winning in walk-off style Wednesday on Roberto Clemente Day.

Pittsburgh will finish its longest homestand of the season Thursday assured of winning all three series. The Pirates are 6-2 through the first eight games.

The biggest bit of drama for Pittsburgh is whether it will finally sweep a series. The Pirates are the only team in the major leagues who have not swept an opponent this year.

Perhaps incredibly, this will be their 14th shot at completing a sweep.

That includes the first two series of this homestand, when Pittsburgh won the first two games against the Detroit Tigers and the Washington Nationals before dropping the third contest each time.

In this series finale, Cincinnati right-hander Tyler Mahle (11-5, 3.73 ERA) is expected to oppose Pittsburgh right-hander Connor Overton (0-0, 0.00).

Mahle, in his fourth full season, has reached single-season career highs in starts (29), wins, innings (159 1/3) and strikeouts (188).

In his past 22 road starts dating to Sept. 18, 2019, Mahle is 8-4 with a 2.22 ERA, a .192 batting average against, having allowed no more than three runs in any of those games.

On Friday at St. Louis, Mahle did not get a decision in a Reds win, giving up two runs and four hits in six innings, with six strikeouts and two walks.

In eight career starts against Pittsburgh, Mahle is 3-5 with a 3.43 ERA. That includes wins in his two starts against the Pirates this year, during which he compiled a 2.19 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings.

Overton, 28, will be making his first major league start. He has made his first five career appearances this year, all in relief, the first four with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In his only appearance for the Pirates, who claimed him off the waiver wire last week, Overton pitched one scoreless, hitless inning of relief with one strikeout Sunday against Washington.

–Field Level Media

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Wheeling Park Patriots: 2021 High School Football Preview

Wheeling Central Maroon Knights

John Marshall Preview

Valley Lumberjacks: 2021 Football Preview

Cameron Dragons: 2021 High School Football Preview

Paden City Wildcats: 2021 High SChool Football Preview

Hundred Hornets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Tyler Consolidated Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Weir High Red Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

St. Clairsville Red Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter