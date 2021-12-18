Sherman’s big 2nd half rallies W. Virginia past UAB 65-59

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Taz Sherman scored 17 points, Kedrian Johnson made four of four free throws in the last 31 seconds and West Virginia rallied past UAB 65-59 at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic Saturday at the renovated Legacy Arena.

Sherman scored 15 after halftime, making 4 of 9 from the floor and 5 of 6 at the line, helping the Mountaineers (10-1) win a seventh straight.

Sean McNeil, who scored 10 of his 12 points after halftime, made two free throws that lifted West Virginia into a 55-54 lead with 2:38 remaining. They were the last of six straight as he hit two baskets that pulled West Virginia to within a point, 54-53, with 3:25 to play.

The lead was West Virginia’s first since 22-21 at the 3:17 mark of the first half.

After West Virginia closed to 29-28 with a Sherman jumper to open the second half, Jordan Walker, KJ Buffen and Trey Jemison combined on an 11-3 run to build the UAB lead to nine, 40-31.

Walker led UAB (9-3) with 13 points but was 1 of 9 from distance and had seven turnovers. Buffen added 11 points and seven rebounds before fouling out with 5:10 to go. Jemison scored 10 and grabbed 12 boards for his third double-double of the season.

The loss was UAB’s first in Birmingham this season.

All 10 Mountaineers scored as did nine of 11 Blazers as each team went to its bench for 19 points.

West Virginia guard Malik Curry twisted his left ankle midway through the first half and had to be helped off the court. UAB’s Tavin Lovan limped off the court with a leg injury later in the half. Neither returned.

UAB is coached by Andy Kennedy, a former Huggins assistant at Cincinnati.

Next, the Mountaineers play host to Youngstown State on Wednesday before opening Big 12 play on New Year’s Day. UAB entertains Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter