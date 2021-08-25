Smith, Kelly homers help Arizona thwart Pirates sweep bid

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Carson Kelly and Pavin Smith hit solo home runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks came back against the Pirates’ bullpen for a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night.

Kelly’s homer came in the seventh against Pittsburgh reliever Anthony Banda (2-1) to give the Diamondbacks the lead for good.

Smith’s solo shot came off Nick Mears in the sixth to start the rally. Christian Walker then walked and scored on a David Peralta single and two-base Gregory Polanco error.

”Pavin got us off the mat with that majestic home run,” Diamondbacks manger Torey Lovullo said. ”That got us on the board and gave a little life to everybody.”

Smith walked to lead off the eighth, Josh VanMeter singled and Peralta drove them both in with a double to left off Kyle Keller. Peralta finished with three hits and two RBIs.

”Today was the David Peralta show,” Lovullo said. ”He really carried us offensively.”

Arizona starter Tyler Gilbert worked five innings, allowing two runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out four.

?Five Arizona receivers combined to keep the Pirates off the board, including Brett de Geus (3-2) and Tyler Clippard worked around a leadoff double in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Pirates starter Bryse Wilson pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list. Wilson tied a season high with seven strikeouts and needed just 74 pitches. He gave up just two hits after he had missed 10 days with right arm fatigue.

Pittsburgh took an early lead on a Jacob Stallings sacrifice fly in the fourth and a Michael Chavis RBI double in the fifth.

Pittsburgh won the first two games of the series against Arizona, but has yet to secure a sweep this season. The Pirates fell to 0-11 in games in which they could have secured a series sweep this season.?

”It’s frustrating because we had the lead and kind of gave it back a little bit, then didn’t execute late,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. ”As well as our bullpen has pitched, we got ahead of guys and just didn’t finish `em off. And because we didn’t finish ’em off, we got into counts where there was walks and extra runs.”

TRAINER’S ROOM:

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly has been cleared to resume work, but is expected to have a lengthy building-up process and remains on the COVID-19 injured list.

Pirates: RHP JT Brubaker was placed on the 10-day IL with a right thumb contusion suffered during his first at-bat on Tuesday night. . LHP Sam Howard (right oblique strain) will have at least one more rehab appearance with Triple-A Indianapolis before returning. . Top prospect Henry Davis needs an MRI to grade his right oblique strain, which could be season-ending.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (1-7, 4.59 ERA) will start a four-game series Thursday in Philadelphia as Arizona continues a 10-game road swing. The Diamondbacks are 16-49 away from home this season.

?Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (4-10, 6.35) starts Thursday at home against St. Louis. The Pirates took two of three against the Cardinals Aug. 20-22, including Keller’s first win since May 29.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

High School Football Previews

Wheeling Park Patriots: 2021 High School Football Preview

Wheeling Central Maroon Knights

John Marshall Preview

Valley Lumberjacks: 2021 Football Preview

Cameron Dragons: 2021 High School Football Preview

Paden City Wildcats: 2021 High SChool Football Preview

Hundred Hornets: 2021 High School Football Preview

Tyler Consolidated Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Weir High Red Riders: 2021 High School Football Preview

St. Clairsville Red Devils : 2021 High School Football Preview

More High School Football Previews

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter