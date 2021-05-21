St. Clairsville practices after impressive postseason win

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF) – On Thursday, the team won a regular season tune-up game against Indian Creek. However, much more noteworthy was its 10-2 win against John Glenn in its postseason opener.

“We had a good approach. We scouted them a couple of times. They’re a real well-coached program. We know them from the year 2019; they were our opponent also. (We) just hit the ball (and) we got some timely hitting. It was a nip and tuck game through six. We kind of got some advantages in the sixth. Things went our way and blew it open a little bit but it was a good baseball game.” Head Coach Tom Sliva said.

In that game, Senior Tyler Tonkovich threw a complete game with 6 K’s and just one base on balls.

“It felt really good to just have my team’s back and I knew that they had my back the whole time and for it to be a playoff game, the energy has to be high the whole time so I knew going in that they needed me to compete like that and when I did that, it all came together,” Tonkovich said.

It’s been quite the successful season for the Red Devils. They took home multiple league championships.

“We were fortunate this year. We won the three leagues that we’re in. We were excited as well as the whole team. It’s really nice for the seniors since they missed their junior year. It’s nice for them to go out this year with those accolades,” Sliva said.

Since there was no playoff in 2020 due to COVID, the Red Devils are defending regional champions from 2019. Senior Will Balgo would love to be sent off with another title.

“You know you got to take it one practice at a time (and) one game at a time; just climb your way to the top and just enjoying it,” Balgo said.