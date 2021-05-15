Stalling hits game-ending, 2-run HR, Pirates beat Giants 8-6

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Saturday night.

Stallings had a two-out, two-run double that capped four-run comeback in the seventh that made it 6-all.

Adam Frazier singled to lead off the Pittsburgh ninth and was thrown out at the plate when he tried to score on Bryan Reynolds’ one-out double. Reynolds took third on the play, and trotted home when Stallings sent a drive into the left-field bleachers off Jake McGee (1-1).

Kevin Newman hit an RBI single and another run scored on a wild pitch as the Pirates rallied in the seventh.

Pirates closer Richard Rodriguez (2-0) allowed a two-out single to Brandon Crawford in the ninth before getting Mauricio Dubon to pop out.

Pittsburgh has won four of seven games since losing eight of its previous nine. The Pirates beat the NL West-leading Giants on Friday night on a walkoff sacrifice by Gregory Polanco in the 11th inning.

Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton was ejected for the first time this season while arguing balls and strikes in the eighth.

Darin Ruf and Brandon Crawford hit home runs off Tyler Anderson to put the Giants ahead 3-0 in the first. Mike Tauchman hit a two-run homer off reliever Kyle Keller for a 6-2 lead in the sixth.

Giants starter Johnny Cueto went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and eight hits.

ROSTER MOVE

The Pirates optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to Triple-A Indianapolis and recalled Keller from Indianapolis. Yajure one-hit the Giants through five shutout innings in his start Friday, his second in the majors.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Mike Yastrzemski did not play because of side soreness after colliding with the right-field wall Friday. He is not expected to be out long-term, manager Gabe Kapler said.

Pirates: 1B Colin Moran (groin) fielded ground balls hit directly at him for the first time Saturday, Shelton said. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday.

UP NEXT

Giants LHP Alex Wood (4-0, 1.80 ERA) will look to keep cruising as he faces Pirates RHP Mitch Keller (2-4, 7.81) on Sunday. Wood hasn’t allowed more than two runs in five starts this season. Keller lasted 3 1/3 after getting tagged for seven runs his last time out against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter