Struggling West Virginia visits Arkansas in Big 12-SEC Challenge

West Virginia will look to end a four-game skid when it travels out of conference to take on Arkansas in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville, Ark.

While the Mountaineers (13-6, 2-5 Big 12) are on a slide, the Razorbacks (15-5, 5-3 SEC) have won five straight.

West Virginia dropped a 72-62 decision to Oklahoma at home on Wednesday night in head coach Bob Huggins’ 500th game with the Mountaineers. After a difficult tilt against the Razorbacks, things won’t get any easier as a huge road test versus Baylor follows for the Mountaineers.

Despite playing only 19 minutes, Gabe Osabuohien led West Virginia with 17 points, while Jalen Bridges added 12 — all in the second half.

Leading scorer Taz Sherman, however, was shut down for the most part. He finished with 11 points on 4 of 12 shooting. The latest setback came just after Huggins led an extended post-game chat with his squad in the locker room after its previous loss to Texas Tech.

Things are looking bleak in Morgantown.

“I do understand how much this means to Mountaineer Nation and the people of West Virginia,” Huggins said. “(This losing streak) just eats me up. I promise those people I will do everything in my power to try to fix this. It may mean that some of those guys may no longer be with us. But, if that’s what it takes, then that’s what we have to do.”

In the last game out for Arkansas, JD Notae scored 25 points and five assists to pace a 64-55 road victory over Ole Miss on Wednesday evening. Jaylin Williams added 18 points and eight rebounds while Trey Wade added 12 points.

Notae continues to lead the Razorbacks in scoring with 18.9 points per game.

Eric Musselman’s squad has had the luxury of relying on its defense, holding opponents below 40 percent shooting from the field during its current winning streak.

“Defensively right now, at least through this stretch, we’re playing at an elite level,” Musselman said. “I think we’ve been much more defensively disciplined than we were earlier.”

This will be the first meeting between the two programs since Arkansas scored a 71-64 victory in the championship game of the Old Spice Classic at Disney World in November 2006.

