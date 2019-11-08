Breaking News
Buckeyes DE Chase Young has been ruled out against Maryland due to possible NCAA issue

The Latest: Young says Ohio St suspension due to loan

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)The Latest on Ohio State’s defensive end Chase Young’s suspension (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young says his suspension for Saturday’s game against Maryland is fallout from borrowing money from a family friend last year.

In a statement posted on Young’s Twitter account, the All-American acknowledged that “I made a mistake” by accepting the loan. He says he repaid it in full and is ”working with the University and NCAA to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Young’s tweet came after the university announced he would be unavailable for the Maryland game because of a ”possible NCAA issue.”

9:45 a.m.

Ohio State star defensive end Chase Young won’t play Saturday against Maryland because of a possible NCAA ”issue” in 2018.

The surprising news was announced by the school with team’s status report and depth chart for the coming game. The statement says Young is being held out because of a ”possible NCAA issue from last year” the athletic department is ”looking into.” The school did not elaborate on what Young may have done or say for how long he might be out.

Young leads the nation in sacks with 13.5 after a dominant performance two weeks ago against Wisconsin that thrust him into the Heisman Trophy race. The junior was a preseason AP All-American and is projected to be one of the first players taken in next year’s NFL draft.

The third-ranked Buckeyes were No. 1 in this week’s initial College Football Playoff rankings. They were off last week and face Rutgers next week before finishing the season against No. 5 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan.

Young is a former five-star recruit from Maryland. He has been one of the best players in the country, regardless of position, this season, anchoring an Ohio State defense that leads the nation in yards per play (3.59).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter