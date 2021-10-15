Trick or treat: Browns’ Garrett having fun with Halloween

BEREA, Ohio (AP)Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is tackling quarterbacks on the field and burying them in his front yard.

The NFL sacks leader has decorated the lawn of his suburban home with mock gravestones of seven opposing quarterbacks, including Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow.

Garrett, a self-professed Halloween fanatic, also has a two-story skeleton and numerous pumpkins as part of his themed display.

”People in my house like to have fun,” a smirking Garrett said following practice Friday. ”I’ve always done stuff for Halloween since I was little. My family and my friends thought it would be something cool to do. It’s still fun.”

Arizona’s Kyler Murray, Chicago’s Justin Fields, New England’s Mac Jones and the Chargers’ Justin Herbert also are part of the display at Garrett’s home.

Garrett, who has seven sacks in the first five games, set a franchise record with 4 1/2 against Fields on Sept. 26. He took down Herbert once last week and faces Murray on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection said he is surprised at the amount of traffic his display has brought into the neighborhood, but has no plans to take it down before Oct. 31.

”I can’t say no to kids, so I’ll definitely be there handing out candy on Halloween,” Garrett said. ”But grown men and women, please don’t. Hopefully, they can leave me be because that’s my place of refuge and residence.”

