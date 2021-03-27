https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

Veteran infielder Todd Frazier opts out of deal with Pirates

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Todd Frazier won’t be a Pittsburgh Pirate after all.

The two-time All-Star infielder has opted out of his contract, making him a free agent. The 35-year-old signed a minor-league deal in February that included a clause allowing him to opt out by March 25.

Frazier hit .250 with three home runs in 12 spring training games for the Pirates but appeared to be the odd man out with the season opener looming next week. Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton called Frazier ”a good player” but said finding a spot for him on the bench might have been difficult if the Pirates carry 14 pitchers into the regular season.

”If we do take 14 pitchers, then versatility is going to be really important and I think that kind of led to our decision,” Shelton said.

Frazier signed with the expectation that he could platoon with Colin Moran at first base and even fill in at third – where he was an All-Star for Cincinnati in 2014 and 2015 – if needed. Yet Wilmer Difo and Phil Evans offer more position flexibility for Pittsburgh.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

 

 

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter