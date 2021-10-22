West Virginia’s Bob Huggins enters 40th season with 900 wins

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)West Virginia’s Bob Huggins enters his 40th season as a head coach with 900 career wins and a new two-year contract extension.

This season figures to be a challenge after five of the Mountaineers’ top eight scorers departed and it takes time for seven newcomers to adjust to Huggins’ system.

While acknowledging he has multiple players capable of scoring, Huggins doesn’t want to rely on offensive shootouts in a defensive-focused league. He would like to get back to playing solid defense. West Virginia’s 72 points allowed per game last season ranked eighth in the Big 12.

”There’s a lot of unknowns,” Huggins said. ”I think it’s probably fair to say that they could possibly make up for bad defense because they can shoot the ball.”

Part of the scoring load will fall on guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil, who return after going through the NBA draft process.

Despite the addition of three graduate transfers, Huggins said there is a big learning curve.

”The way we play is a whole lot different than what most people play,” Huggins said. ”And the intensity we play with and how hard we play is different. We’re not going to stand in a 2-3 zone. It’s going to be a learning experience for all of them.”

West Virginia tied with Texas for third place in the Big 12 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time under Huggins. The Mountaineers lost to Syracuse in the second round to finish 19-10.

BASKETBALL PLAYOFF

Just as university presidents and chancellors control the College Football Playoff, Huggins suggested that Power Five schools ditch the NCAA basketball tournament and have their own national championship event to give them more control over the flow of money and remain financially relevant.

”They’re doing it in football,” Huggins told ESPN at the recent Big 12 media day. ”Why wouldn’t they do it? The presidents and athletic directors that have all the juice, why wouldn’t they do it? Makes no sense why they wouldn’t do it. I think it’s more `Why wouldn’t they?’ than `Why would they?’ And then, the other people, they can have their own tournament.”

Huggins said that on many campuses, revenues from college basketball are earmarked toward supporting the football program.

While the possibility of a smaller basketball school ousting a more prominent opponent is part of the NCAA Tournament’s allure, ”those Cinderella schools are putting 200 people, at best, in their gym,” Huggins said. ”We’re putting 14,000.”

DOWN LOW

The departure of forward Derek Culver for the NBA draft left the biggest hole on the roster. Culver was the second-leading scorer at 14.3 points per game and grabbed one-fourth of the team’s rebounds last season.

”What we’re lacking right now is somebody we can throw it close to and score,” Huggins said.

Graduate transfers Dimon Carrigan and Pauly Paulicap both averaged about seven points per game last season and bring an ability for altering shots on the defensive end. Carrigan averaged 2.5 blocks at Florida International and Paulicap had 1.3 per game at DePaul.

GUARD DEPTH

Sherman was West Virginia’s best player off the bench a year ago and averaged 13.4 points. McNeil is a streaky shooter who sank five or more 3-pointers five times but had 13 games where he made one or none.

Graduate transfer Malik Curry will step in at point guard after Miles McBride left for the NBA. Curry led Old Dominion with 15.7 points per game last season.

MOVING FORWARD

Forward Jalen Bridges is poised to have a breakout season after being thrust into the starting lineup a year ago when Oscar Tshiebwe left in late December.

”I’ve really never played in a system to where I just had to be that guy and take a lot of shots,” Bridges said. ”As we go day by day, I’m starting to get more comfortable with having a more assertive role.”

Isaiah Cottrell brings an inside-outside presence that the Mountaineers could use to further offset Culver’s departure. Cottrell tore an Achilles’ tendon 10 games into his freshman season, is fully healed and has been pushing his shooting range farther from the basket.

CHALLENGING SCHEDULE

West Virginia opens Nov. 9 at home against Oakland and has featured nonconference matchups in Morgantown against Pittsburgh on Nov. 12 and No. 24 Connecticut on Dec. 8. The Mountaineers open Big 12 play on the road at No. 5 Texas on Jan. 1 and TCU on Jan. 3.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Pet Photo Contest

 

 

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter