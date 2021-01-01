https://www.wtrf.com/high-school-football-previews/

West Virginia’s Tshiebwe leaves team for personal reasons

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe has left the team for personal reasons and with no plans to return this season. His absence is a blow to the ninth-ranked Mountaineers heading into the heart of the Big 12 schedule.

”Did it catch me by surprise? No,” coach Bob Huggins said during a conference call Friday. ”What do we do going forward? We win more games.”

Huggins didn’t specify why Tshiebwe left or why the coach felt the move wasn’t unexpected. When asked if there was a chance the 6-foot-9 Congolese sophomore would return, Huggins said, ”No, absolutely not. No return.”

Huggins said Tshiebwe has the team’s full support.

Tshiebwe’s production has slipped this season after he led the team in scoring and rebounding as a freshman a year ago. He’s fifth on the team in scoring this season and was questioned about his confidence after a 73-51 winover Northeastern on Tuesday.

”Most of the time when I do think, I think too much,” Tshiebwe said. ”I had a really good conversation with coach Huggins. He said, you don’t need to think. Make a play. Now I know what I got to do to dominate. You just need to play hard. That’s the game I always need to play.”

Tshiebwe, named to the preseason all-Big 12 team, was averaging 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 10 games. He’s the second West Virginia forward lost in the past week. Backup freshman Isaiah Cottrell sustained a season-ending Achilles tendon injury against Northeastern.

Huggins eventually cut off questions concerning Tshiebwe and set his attention on his other players and the Big 12 schedule, starting with Saturday when West Virginia (8-2, 1-1 Big 12) plays at Oklahoma (5-2, 1-1).

”Personally, I’m excited for what those guys can do,” Huggins said.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video
Goodbye 2020
January 01 2021 12:00 am

 

College Scoreboard

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter

12SportsZone Twitter