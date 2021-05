St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF) — For the Boys 110 Meter hurdles, Wheeling Park’s Andrew Glass finishes in first with a time of 15.29.

In the girl’s 100 meter, Steubenville’s Sabria Jones wins at a time of 12.45 S.

And another highlight, Wheeling Park’s Torrence Walker finishes at 10.5 S in the 100 meter dash, just shy of an OVAC record!