Local Standouts Helping Younger Players

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s mid July, which means football season is just around the corner. And athletes at every level are working hard to prepare for the upcoming season.

Former Wheeling Park star, Elijah Bell, and Linsly standout, CJ Goodwin, decided to workout together while they’re both staying in their hometown, Wheeling, for the time being. Bell, who played at North Carolina A & T for four years, and Goodwin who is a cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys paired up with two local Ohio Valley kids one day on the 16th street field. What started out as a small practice, has now grown to include other local athletes. Both Bell and Goodwin agree that having the ability to give back to a community that helped shaped them, is big.

” It’s great,” said Bell. “Because you know, when I was growing up, I had my brothers to do it. And, um it always got me where I need to be so just being able to give back the knowledge and especially CJ, the best level you can be. And then me playing D1 football for four years and playing some big games,and learning from great people so giving this knowledge to high school people so they can do great things and put Wheeling on the map and keep doing things outside of the Valley.”

Bell and CJ agree that it’s nice to serve as a role model for athletes throughout the Ohio Valley.

