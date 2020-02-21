High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Local Swimmers Earn State Titles

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Three local swimmers ended their seasons with state titles at the West Virginia State Swim Meet in Morgantown, Friday.

Jenna Bopp not only won the 100 backstroke but she broke the state record she had set just the day before in the preliminaries at 1:04:36. She also finished fourth in the 200 IM and she was a member of the 400 freestyle team that finished fourth.

Fellow Park junior Abby Turner was not to be out down. The defending state champion in the 50 and 100 freestyle, she won the 100 in a school record time of 51.65 and finished second in the 50 but also in a school record time of 23.98.

John Marshall freshman Victoria Kidney also brought home gold, winning the 100 backstroke in a time of 57.60.

In the girls 500 yard freestyle, Park’s Lacie Langmyer placed fourth in a time of 5:26:46

In the boys 100 yard freestyle, Isaac McCabe placed sixth with a time of 52.28 seconds. he was also sixth in the 100 yard breaststroke. In the boys 100 yard backstroke, Park’s Devanand Kuttan placed 4th with a time of 56.95, breaking a new school record. In the boys 400 freestyle relay Park placed fourth with a time 3:34:76.

In the boys 500 yard freestyle, Brooke’s Ethan Robey placed 6th with a time of 5:13:23. The Bruins 200 medley finished fifth. While Veronica Mann came home sixth in the 200 freestyle.

As a team the Park girls finished third overall, while the Park boys finished fourth.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Video

More Sports Videos

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Morgantown High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter