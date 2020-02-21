Local Swimmers Earn State Titles

MORGANTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Three local swimmers ended their seasons with state titles at the West Virginia State Swim Meet in Morgantown, Friday.

Jenna Bopp not only won the 100 backstroke but she broke the state record she had set just the day before in the preliminaries at 1:04:36. She also finished fourth in the 200 IM and she was a member of the 400 freestyle team that finished fourth.

Fellow Park junior Abby Turner was not to be out down. The defending state champion in the 50 and 100 freestyle, she won the 100 in a school record time of 51.65 and finished second in the 50 but also in a school record time of 23.98.

John Marshall freshman Victoria Kidney also brought home gold, winning the 100 backstroke in a time of 57.60.

In the girls 500 yard freestyle, Park’s Lacie Langmyer placed fourth in a time of 5:26:46

In the boys 100 yard freestyle, Isaac McCabe placed sixth with a time of 52.28 seconds. he was also sixth in the 100 yard breaststroke. In the boys 100 yard backstroke, Park’s Devanand Kuttan placed 4th with a time of 56.95, breaking a new school record. In the boys 400 freestyle relay Park placed fourth with a time 3:34:76.

In the boys 500 yard freestyle, Brooke’s Ethan Robey placed 6th with a time of 5:13:23. The Bruins 200 medley finished fifth. While Veronica Mann came home sixth in the 200 freestyle.

As a team the Park girls finished third overall, while the Park boys finished fourth.