Local Teams Move To Phase Two Of Conditioning

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – While Bellaire and Shadyside have decided to suspended all of their extracurricular activities for the time being, due to a Myrtle Beach trip that has led to a number of new COVID 19 cases in both communities, other schools are moving to Phase Two.

Like John Marshall where Monarch head football coach Jason Willis is using this time to also evaluate his team as they prepare for the 2020 season.

“You know we lost a lot of linemen up front”, Willis said. “We’re going to have to replace some of those guys I feel like we’ll have some young guys playing but we have some experience back that can lead this team and I think we can have a successful season.”

One way they are trying to keep players safe, they are ensuring that players who go on vacation, quarantine for 14 days before returning to practice.

The John Marshall girls volleyball team is also continuing their conditioning program at Monarch Stadium with of course a key component missing.

“Not being able to have the ball physically in our hands is an issue but anytime that we all get to spend together helps us in the long run too”, said senior Emily Griffith. “Were bonding a lot and being active and getting physically fit while were out here.”

The Lady Monarchs are working out three days a week from 4-6 pm.