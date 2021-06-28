Vet Voices

Local youth learn all about basketball and have fun at free camp

Sports

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The clinic was held at West Main St. in Wheeling. The event was sponsored by Bethlehem Temple in Wheeling and put on by Chase Harler, a former guard for the West Virginia Mountaineers as well as overseas in Lithuania. He’s happy to be home for a time from Europe and back in the Ohio Valley.

“I mean, I’ve been busy this summer. I’ve been trying to bring as much as I can to the Valley. We’ve had some different kind of AAU tournaments and some different kinds of clinics,” Harler said.

Harler said the camp goes further than just the game of basketball.

“Just find what you’re passionate about. It doesn’t have to be basketball. I think sports are very important but whatever it is you’re passionate about – set goals and try hard to achieve them,” Harler said.

Harler’s friend and fellow camp mentor Dan Monteroso had kind words for Harler’s effort in leading the youth camp. Monteroso is a former West Liberty player and currently plays in Germany.

“I think it’s really good. Chase reached out to me last week about coming out here and and giving back to the community and the kids which is awesome. Half the time we see these courts and they’re empty so people see these and courts and driving by with kids on them playing; you can’t ask for anything more honestly,” Monteroso said.

Don’t just take Monteroso’s word for it. The clinic was a slam dunk for the little tikes as well.

“They helped me like… keep my elbow up when I shoot,” St. Michael’s Fifth Grader Conner Ball said.

“Everybody’s liking it. It’s great. Everybody’s having fun and the best part of it; you can do all you can with the basketball and do the thing that you can do – show ’em, show ’em,” St. Michael’s Third Grader Lukas Kirschten said.

