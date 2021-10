Wheeling, W. Va. (WTRF) – The game was back and forth the whole way. In the 3rd quarter, Louisville Quarterback Connor Adelman took the snap and carried it home to make it a tie ball game at 14.

It would remain 14-14 until late in the 4th quarter. For Louisville, Miller let it go from the 20 and Chase Mueller won the 1 on 1 and made a fantastic play to give the Leopards the lead. The PAT would fail but that would end up being the game winning catch.

Linsly went down in a nail-biter 20-14.