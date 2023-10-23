WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)– Madonna Baseball’s Koleton Griskevich has been selected to the Team USA squad headed overseas to play in the Goodwill Games.

He is 1 of 18 high school players selected to travel over to Barcelona for the event, and as a bonus they’ll get to stay in an Olympic Village from when the Catalunyan Capital hosted the 1992 Summer Games… Little coincidence… that was the same Olympics that the Team USA “Dream Team” debuted…