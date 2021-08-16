https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Madonna Blue Dons Look to Repeat as Conference Champions

Weirton, WV. (WTRF) – Madonna posted an impressive 7-2 regular season record in 2020 and lost in the first round of the state playoffs. Head Coach Dan Rovira thinks his Dons could be even more of a force to be reckoned with this time around.

“I think we’re better this year to be honest with you. We’ve got more time to practice (and) we’ve been in the weight room for a year. We’re expecting good things. We’re going to win every game we can. I mean, that’s what our goal is. We’re going to win all ten. If we don’t, then we’re gonna go 9-1. If we don’t, then we’re going to go 8-2,” Rovira said.

Rovira is in his sophomore season and he thinks his team is warming up to him more.

“It wouldn’t have been this year. I was a first year coach. Last year, I didn’t get guys to buy in. They weren’t used to practicing a lot. They weren’t used to my attitude. Now, they’ve all bought in. They weren’t used to practicing a lot. They weren’t used to my attitude. Now, they’ve all bought in. It’s been pretty easy to be honest with you… a lot of leadership,” Rovira said.

During a practice with some very high temperatures, Rovira didn’t cut his lineman any slack.

“I hope our offensive lines gets a little better. I hope our D-Line gets a little better. You just heard me yell at them a little bit. We are, I don’t want to say weak, we’re just a little short there. We don’t got a lot of depth. We’ve got a couple of good kids there. We just got to get better up front; us throwing the ball and our offense… I know everybody thinks we’ve got a great offense but we can’t do anything without the offensive line. We just can’t,” Rovira said.

Madonna’s first game is on the road versus Beallsville.

