WILLIAMSTOWN,W.Va. (WTRF) – Madonna’s run at state tournament berth ended Wednesday night with a 12-9 loss to Williamstown in game three of their class A region one final series.

Trailing 7-3 in the fifth the Blue Dons would push five runs across the plate to take an 8-7 lead.

But in the bottom of the frame the Yellow Jackets would answer to retake the lead and go onto the win.