Cameron, W, Va. (WTRF) – Senior Matt Amaismeier flourished on the hill striking out 14 Dragons.

He got it done with the stick as well. In the fifth inning, he hit a sacrifice fly to make it 12-4 in favor of Madonna.

Cameron tried to inch back into the game with a 2-RBI triple in the fifth to make it 12-6.

Who else but Amaismeier came through again? He launched a grand slam in the 6th inning to give the Blue Dons a 16-6 lead.

Littleton would contribute a 3 RBI triple later in the inning to make it 20-6. 20-9 was the final score. The 2 teams will meet again on Monday in an elimination game.