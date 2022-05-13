Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Knights led 5-3 in the top of the fifth. Brycen Hair hit a sacrifice fly to right which drove in Matt Amaismier and made it a 5-4 game.

5-4 was the score up until the top of the 7th. Brock Reinacher lined one out to left and scored Amaismier to tie up the game.

Still in the inning, Lucas McAllister chopped a 2 RBI single down the left field line.

Kolten Grishkevich came up with a big triple and 2 more came across the dish to make it 9-5. That rally would give the Dons the victory and it will have a rematch with Cameron on Saturday.