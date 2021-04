WEST UNION, W.Va. (WTRF) The Madonna Blue Dons are headed to the West Virginia state high school basketball tournament thanks to their upset win over Doddridge County.

The Dons held off a late comeback from the Bulldogs to win 53-49.

Madonna is the No.7 seed and will face No.2 Cameron in the quarterfinals next Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Charleston Civic Center. The meeting is a rematch of the sectional championship won by the Dragons. Madonna is 0-3 against Cameron this year.