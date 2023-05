CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF) – Jace Madzia’s base hit in the bottom of the seventh inning brought home the game winning run for Harrison Central in their 4-3 win over Martins Ferry.

The win gives the Huskies their seventh sectional title all-time.

Next they will face Buckeye Trail in the district semifinal Monday at 5 p.m. at Don Coss Field in Cambridge.