MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) – Longtime valley softball coach Jerry Magistro reached an historic milestone Thursday night, career win 400.

Tied at four in the bottom of the seventh, Abbey Snedeker hit a walk-off three run home run to win the game 7-4 over Linsly.

The teams completed a suspended game from last week first with the Cadets winning 9-8 in ten innings on a base hit from Alyssa Tomlinson to score scores Baeleigh Burwell who had tripled.