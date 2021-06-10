Magnolia’s Beisel And Winters Win Multiple State Titles

CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Magnolia’s Jason Beisel and Mady Winters won multiple state championships at the West Virginia class A state track and field tournament in Charleston.

Beisel brought home titles in 100m, 200m, and 400m runs. Winters earned championships in the discus and shot pit, setting a new record in the shot.

The Blue Eagles Gavin Postlethwait won the high jump and their boys 4×8 team also placed first.

Wheeling Central freshman Aidan Smith won the 1600m and finished second in the 3200m.