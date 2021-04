MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Magnolia made themselves at home within the first five minutes of Tuesday nights game against John Marshall.

The Blue Eagles dominated every facet, Magnolia lead John Marshall 10-0, with three minutes remaining in the first.

Kaden Johnson hit a three pointer at the buzzer. Magnolia leads John Marshall 23-13 at halftime.

Gavin Potlethwait scored 20 points on the night, and Trevor Williamson trailed behind with 18 which lead Magnolia to win over John Marshall 53-39.