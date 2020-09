NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.VA. (WTRF)- Magnolia Blue Eagles hosted the Frontier Cougars on Friday night. The Blue Eagles struck first when Silas McKeever with a quarter back keep to the right side for a Magnolia touchdown, making the score 7-0 in favor of the Blue Eagles with 5:09 left in first quarter. McKeever would keep it himself and score again in the first quarter, making the score 14-0.

Magnolia went on to win 40-8, getting their first win of the season.