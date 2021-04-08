Magnolia’s Mady Winters Sets Two Milestones In The Same Game

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – History was made Thursday night in New Martinsville as Magnolia senior Mady Winters reached two huge career milestones in the same game.

In the first quarter of the Blue Eagles game with Wheeling Central she pulled down her 1,000th career rebound becoming the fourth girl in school history to reach that mark. Then in the fourth quarter with 5:25 remaining she became the schools all-time leading scorer finishing the night with 19 points and 1,531 career points. A feat that almost didn’t happen for her following a sever ACL injury that cost her, her entire junior season.

Magnolia pulled out the win 59-49. Mady will actually not be playing basketball in college instead she will play volleyball for Christy Benners Lady Cardinals of Wheeling University. Winters is the third player in Magnolia history to reach the 1,000 point and 1,000 rebound club.