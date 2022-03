CADIZ, OHIO (WTRF) – Malvern downed Shadyside 61-45 in the district semifinal at Cadiz.

The Tigers trailed 27-19 at the half and never got closer than three points in second half.

Michael Minor led the Hornets with 32 points. Mason Van Nest had 15 and Elijah Brock 14 for the Tigers.

Malvern will face Hiland in the district final. The Hawks defeated Monroe Central 50-46 in overtime.