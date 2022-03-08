GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall didn’t to look far to find their new head football coach. Tuesday night The Marshall County board of education approved current head baseball coach and assistant football coach Mark Cisar as the new man to lead the program.

Cisar replaces Justin Kropka who left after one season to take the Martins Ferry job.

An outstanding player in his own right at Magnolia, he was the 1992 and 1993 Kennedy Award winner and the 1992 Gatorade state player of the year. A standout baseball player he played at the college and pro level.

This is Cisar’s second stint as a head football coach, he served as Union Local’s head coach from 2007-2013.