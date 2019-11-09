Maroon Knights beat Magnolia

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights hosted the Magnolia Blue Eagles on Friday night. The Knights scored within the first minute of the game when Jordan Waterhouse scored from 6 yards out.
Later in the first quarter, Jacob Rine connected on a screen pass to Adam Murray who rushed 52 yards for the score. Waterhouse would then score from 8 yards out. Wheeling Central led 27-0 after the first quarter and went on to win 52-6. The Knights will take on Tolsia in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.