MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) – Martins Ferry’s Colby Shriver tossed a two-hit five inning shutout as the Purple Riders defeated Bellaire 10-0 in the sectional co-final.

Shriver finished with eight strikeouts on the mound while also picking up three hits and knocking in three runs at the plate.

Ferry will face Ridgewood in district semifinals.