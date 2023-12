MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – The Martins Ferry Purple Riders and St.Clairsville Red Devils met Tuesday in their season openers.

The Purple pulled out the win 79-66 at Tolbert Gymnassium.

In Bellaire the Brooke Bruins grab an 82-78 road win. Leyton Toepher led the way with 28 points and nine assists.