BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF)- The Sparky trophy was up for grabs in the 114th meeting between Bellaire and Martins Ferry on Saturday. The Riders would get on the board first Jake Probst to Dasyn Hores for a 14 yard touchdown. Cole Porter would later have a two yard touchdown run, making the score 7-6, in favor of the Riders. Chase Goff would have a 5 yard touchdown, putting the Riders up 13-6. Later Probst will go to the air again and find Dasyn Hores for a 38 yard touchdown, making the score 20-6 in favor of the Riders. Martins Ferry would win 23-12, claiming the Sparky.
Martins Ferry gets the Sparky
by: Caroline Peters