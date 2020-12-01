Martins Ferry Holds Off Bellaire

BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF) – Martins Ferry held off a pair of second half runs from Bellaire to beat the Lady Reds 55-48 Monday night at the House of Champions.

Martins Ferry enjoyed a 32-21 lead at the half only to see Bellaire cut the lead to four at 36-32, midway through the third quarter. Ferry responded with a 10-0 run for a 46-31 lead. The Purple led 46-34 after three.

In the fourth once again Bellaire would go on an early run and get as close as five, but the Riders were able to with stand the flurry and get the victory.