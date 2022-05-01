Richmond, OH. (WTRF) – The game took place on Saturday. The Riders had lost in its last 2 appearances in the OVAC title game.

Colby Shriver pitched a complete game for Martins Ferry; notching 7 strikeouts.

Martins Ferry led 2-0 until the top of the 6th. The only run Barnesville mustered was in the top of the 6th when the pitcher Gavin Carpenter hit an RBI ground rule double. That trimmed the Purple Riders’ lead in half.

Ferry’s pitching dominated the day. Shriver got Kason Powell looking to get out of a jam in the same inning. Ferry held on to finally win an OVAC title 2-1.