Martins Ferry named Team of the Week

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF)- Congratulations to the Martins Ferry Purple Riders on being named this week’s West Liberty University Team of the Week.

This past Friday, Ferry hosted the Wheeling Central Maroon Knights and dominated the game offensively.

During the game, Ferry dominated the game offensively finishing the night with 437 yards with 231 coming on the ground.

The Purple Riders had an impressive 27-13 victory against Wheeling Central Friday night at the Dave Bruney Football Complex. Congrats to the Martins Ferry Purples, your West Liberty Team of the Week.