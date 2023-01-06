ST.CLAIRSVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – The Martins Ferry Purple Riders are now 10-0 following their win over St.Clairsville Friday night on John Jenkins Court.
The Riders jumped out to a 13-0 lead before St.C got on the board on their way to a 71-61win.
by: Scott Nolte
