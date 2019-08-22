Martins Ferry Purple Riders 2019 High School Football Preview

Martins Ferry’s Head Coach Chas Yoder says the Purple Riders have a reputation to uphold.

It’s huge, we’re a football community, we like to get people down here to fill the stands, it means a lot. Everyone is in a good mood if we’re winning, they back our kids and the local businesses and it’s great Chas Yoder- Head Coach

On offense, the Riders have big expectations for senior, 4-year starter, Jake Probst at QB, along with senior wide receiver Dason Hore. Senior 6 foot 5, WR Logan Smith is an asset to the team, and Cody Olsen will be playing wide receiver along with kicker.

We’re going to spread it out a little bit, similar to last year, we’ve got a couple of wrinkles but we’ve got a lot of returning skilled guys back so we’d like to distribute the ball to as many guys as possible. Chas Yoder- Head Coach

Ferry also has three skilled two-way players. Caleb Olsen will be playing running back and linebacker on defense. Chase Goff is a running back and linebacker. And explosive Trevor Hanson will double as a running back and linebacker as well.

The Purple Riders defense has some new faces this season, along with some returning talent. Dante Lewis will be playing defensive tackle. Other guys to look out for are defensive ends Evan Carpenter and Ritchie McFarland

Defensively, we’re stirring things up, we’ve got a couple of positions we need to fill from last year but we’re fast to the ball and we’ve got some good leadership. Chas Yoder- Head Coach

The Martins Ferry Purple Riders preach dedication and discipline on the field. And this season, the seasoned players have stepped up their game

They’re great leaders, great group of kids, great chemistry overall, they teach the younger guys how to do things right and they set a good example on and off the field. Chas Yoder- Head Coach

The Purple Riders kick off their season on Friday, August 30th against Shadyside at 7 pm.