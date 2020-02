MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – The Martins Ferry Purple Riders got off to a slow start at Tolbert Gymnasium Tuesday night, trailing Sandy Valley 6-3 after the first quarter. But the Riders closed strong for a 41-35 win over the Cardinals to advanced to the Sectional Final.

The Purple Riders trailed 20-13 at the half, they outscored Sandy Valley 28-15 in the second half for the win.

The Riders will meet No.2 seed Fort Frye Friday. The Cadets best Bellaire 63-32.