BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–The Bellaire Lady Reds hosted Martins Ferry Lady Riders.

Bellaire started off strong and scored first.

Eliana Mason led Bellaire with a total of fourteen points.

At halftime Martins Ferry trailed behind the Lady Big Reds 22-10.

However, the Lady Riders came back from the break fired up.

They scored seventeen points in the third to make it a two-point game, 29-27 Bellaire.

They finished strong and took down Bellaire 43-34.

Lindsey Best scored nineteen points and Lindse Sidon added thirteen to the board.