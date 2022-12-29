BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF)–The Bellaire Lady Reds hosted Martins Ferry Lady Riders.
Bellaire started off strong and scored first.
Eliana Mason led Bellaire with a total of fourteen points.
At halftime Martins Ferry trailed behind the Lady Big Reds 22-10.
However, the Lady Riders came back from the break fired up.
They scored seventeen points in the third to make it a two-point game, 29-27 Bellaire.
They finished strong and took down Bellaire 43-34.
Lindsey Best scored nineteen points and Lindse Sidon added thirteen to the board.