MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – Martins Ferry improved to 13-0 on the season thanks to their impressive 82-61 win over Bellaire Tuesday night at Tolbert Gymnasium.

Denali Jackson led all scorers with 36 points and Alex Reese added 24.

Ferry took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring the Big Reds 32-6 to take a 50-23 lead into halftime.