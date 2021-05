WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Trailing 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning of the OVAC triple – A championship Martins Ferry scored eight times for a 12-5 win over Monroe Central.

The Purple Riders used the power of three two-run home runs in the inning to take control of the game.

The win gives the Riders their fourth OVAC championship and their first since 2011. Jerry Magistro earns his first as the Riders head coach, he won 10 at St.John’s.