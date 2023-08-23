MARTINS FERRY,OHIO (WTRF) – Our week one winner, Martins Ferry junior quarterback Ayden Ludolph. He helped lead the Purple Riders to a 39-36 win over the Shadyside Tigers in a back and forth match up at Fleming Field. Ludolph finished the game with 125 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground he also threw for another score. Early in the third quarter with his team trailing 20-19, Ludolph went in from six-yards out to give the Riders the lead back at 25-20.

The Riders will be tested again this Friday when they host St.Clairsville. Our Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week Martins Ferry’s Ayden Ludolph.