Matchups to watch in week 2 of Ohio Valley HS Football

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There are some good matchups around the Ohio Valley this Friday evening in week two of Ohio Valley high-school football.

One of those matchups see Wheeling Park and St. Clairsville meet for the first time since 2012.

Both teams earned a win during week one. However, St. Clairsville has a slight edge over the Patriots as they hold a 3-1 record in the all-time series.

Other games to look out for is Wheeling Central and Steubenville, Weir and John Marshall and Cameron and Hundred.

Magnolia opens their season by visiting Williamstown.

Following a 2-0 start, Oak Glen will try to improve on their defeated record as they visit Phillip Barbour.

7News Sports Reporters Scott Nolte and Caroline Peters will provide scores and highlights at 11:10 during the SportsZone newscast.

For additional content, please tune into our digital exclusive show, ‘Fourth & 15’ at approximately 11:30 p.m., only on our website.