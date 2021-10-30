Mavericks Take Special Teams Battle & Game

Sports

Wheeling Nailers

INDEPENDENCE, MO- Special teams were the story of Friday night’s game, as the Wheeling Nailers and Kansas City Mavericks did battle at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks converted on a power play in each of the first two periods, while Wheeling came up empty on seven attempts, as Kansas City collected a 3-0 win on home ice. Angus Redmond made 31 saves in the shutout.

The first period was a spirited one, which featured a fight, matching roughing minors, and five power plays. There was also a goal, which was scored by the Mavericks on one of those man advantages. Nick Pastujov rushed the puck in on the left side of the offensive zone, before making a pass to the slot, where Lane Scheidl lifted a quick wrist shot into the top-right corner of the net.

Kansas City extended its lead in the middle frame, taking advantage of another power play. Ryan Harrison jammed at the puck on the left side of the crease, and ultimately got a friendly deflection off of teammate Pastujov, as the loose biscuit squibbed its way across the goal line. The Nailers had a big chance to get a goal back in the second, as they received a 5-on-3, but the Mavericks maintained their two-goal edge into the dressing room.

Wheeling threw the kitchen sink at Kansas City with a 14-3 shots advantage, but Angus Redmond stood tall in the Mavericks crease, and Scheidl put the finishing touches on the 3-0 result with an empty netter.

Angus Redmond backstopped the shutout with a 31-save performance for Kansas City. Tommy Nappier made 18 saves on 20 shots in goal for the Nailers.

The Nailers will wrap up their season-opening road trip on Saturday night, when they visit the Wichita Thunder.

