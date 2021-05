CHARLESTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central will play for the AAA state championship thanks to their 61-49 semifinal win over Hampshire.

JC Maxwell led the way with a game-high 30 points and 12 rebounds. Ryan Reasbeck added 16 for the Knights.

Central will face Shady Spring for the AAA state title, Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Charleston Civic Center.